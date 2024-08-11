Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $3,504,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 7.0% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.47.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $18,703,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $6.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,197. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.44 and its 200 day moving average is $550.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

