Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after buying an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

