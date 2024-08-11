Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after purchasing an additional 395,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 1,206,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.