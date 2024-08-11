Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 99.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 238,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.69. 2,051,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,679. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
