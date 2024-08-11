Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 294 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 36,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 88,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $16,734,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,057. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,353. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

