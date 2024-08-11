Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 37 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $700,291,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

