Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,615 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

