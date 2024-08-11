Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,509 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 812.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,326,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

