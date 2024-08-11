Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,916 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 20.7% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

MTN stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.91. The company had a trading volume of 275,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average of $202.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.