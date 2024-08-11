Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,997 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.83. 1,851,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,728. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.29.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

