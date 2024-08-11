GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 132,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,342,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 35.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

