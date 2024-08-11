General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.13. 2,770,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,665. General Electric has a one year low of $84.42 and a one year high of $177.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

