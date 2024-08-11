Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 199.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

