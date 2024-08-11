Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Trading Up 15.7 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,897. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $565,845,000 after buying an additional 218,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after purchasing an additional 623,794 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Genpact by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.