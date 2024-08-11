Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Geron’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 11,616,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,899. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.07.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

