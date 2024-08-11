Gimbal Financial Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gimbal Financial lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.3% of Gimbal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hyperion Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.80. 5,540,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.58 and its 200 day moving average is $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

