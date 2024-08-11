Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
