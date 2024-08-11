Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $365,933,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GPN traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $102.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.