Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. Globus Medical has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

