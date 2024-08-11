GMX (GMX) One Day Volume Hits $25.67 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, GMX has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $231.43 million and approximately $25.67 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $24.06 or 0.00040889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,620,684 tokens. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

