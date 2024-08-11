Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Macquarie from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 241,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.