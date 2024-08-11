Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) PT Lowered to $38.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 241,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $829.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.23. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

