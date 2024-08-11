GreenFirst Forest Products (GFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.07 million during the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 10.40%.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GFP opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$63.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.