Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GROV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 228.87% and a negative net margin of 13.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

About Grove Collaborative

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:GROV Free Report ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.