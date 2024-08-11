Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GROV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 88,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. Grove Collaborative has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.81.
Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 228.87% and a negative net margin of 13.91%.
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
