GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Roth Mkm

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,066. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $5,934,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 42,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

