Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

GGAL stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 1,686,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.