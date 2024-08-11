GSG Advisors LLC Acquires 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS)

GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPLS. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,310,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000.

VPLS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. 21,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,822. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

