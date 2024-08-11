GSG Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 3,202,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

