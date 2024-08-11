GSG Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GSG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 310,317 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 482,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,172,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,440. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

