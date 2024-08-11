GSG Advisors LLC Sells 13,324 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GSG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,324 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 8.6% of GSG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $120.35. 762,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.