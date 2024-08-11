GSG Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GSG Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of GSG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.70. 508,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,447. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.55. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.