Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 848,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

