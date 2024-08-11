Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 350,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $352,109.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Stories

