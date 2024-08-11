Harbor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $37,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,731,000 after acquiring an additional 720,943 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,208,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 710,435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 697,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after purchasing an additional 672,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,065. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.