HashAI Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and $425,902.37 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HashAI has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HashAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI launched on April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk.

HashAI Token Trading

It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $157,914.58 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

