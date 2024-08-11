HC Wainwright Boosts Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Price Target to $1.75

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gold Resource’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Gold Resource stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 560,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 312,765 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

