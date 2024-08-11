HC Wainwright Lowers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target to $6.00

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 354.96% from the stock’s current price.

Mogo Price Performance

Shares of Mogo stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 8,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.