Head to Head Analysis: DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG) vs. bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF)

DNAPrint Genomics (OTCMKTS:DNAG – Get Free Report) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A bioAffinity Technologies -171.43% -134.34% -95.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DNAPrint Genomics and bioAffinity Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNAPrint Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A bioAffinity Technologies $4.94 million 4.20 -$7.94 million ($0.93) -1.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DNAPrint Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than bioAffinity Technologies.

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DNAPrint Genomics has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DNAPrint Genomics and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNAPrint Genomics 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

bioAffinity Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.08%.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies beats DNAPrint Genomics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNAPrint Genomics

DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of genetic testing products and services. It offers AncestryByDNA, a pan-chromosomal assay for genetic ancestry; EurasianDNA, which measures European sub-ancestry; EuropeanDNA, which reports a customer's proportional basic continental European ancestry; DNAWitness to determine genetic heritage from DNA samples obtained from crime scenes; RETINOME, which provides a physical portrait of a person of interest for a detective based on a DNA sample from a crime scene or remains of an individual; RETINOME, which allows infer eye color from DNA; and GenomeLab SNPstream Genotyping System, which offers genotyping rates and uses a multiplexing format to generate data with the minimum of reagents. The company serves forensic science, genealogical research, consumer products, and pharmaceutical development clients. DNAPrint Genomics, Inc. was formerly known as Lexington Energy, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sarasota, Florida with a subsidiary in Leverkusen, Germany.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

