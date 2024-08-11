Head-To-Head Comparison: Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) vs. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Berenson Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $268.68 million 6.59 $231.01 million $3.10 6.38 Berenson Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$20.81 million N/A N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Berenson Acquisition Corp. I.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Berenson Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Berenson Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Berenson Acquisition Corp. I.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Berenson Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 62.34% 12.87% 6.39% Berenson Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -106.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Berenson Acquisition Corp. I on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

