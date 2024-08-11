Head to Head Survey: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) versus C3is (NASDAQ:CISS)

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal -16.24% -3.63% -3.51% C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OceanPal and C3is, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OceanPal and C3is’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $4.72 billion 0.00 -$1.98 million ($2.83) -0.56 C3is $36.90 million 0.01 $9.29 million $30.11 0.04

C3is has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C3is, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OceanPal has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C3is has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C3is beats OceanPal on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

