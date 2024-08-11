Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $146.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.13.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

