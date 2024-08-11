Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.90.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

