Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $185.70. The company had a trading volume of 508,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,447. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.