Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 296.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,821 shares of company stock worth $3,782,173. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

