Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,130.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

