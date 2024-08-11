Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $81.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

