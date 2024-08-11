Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $101.02. 1,512,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.81.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

