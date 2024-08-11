Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 89 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $494.34. The stock had a trading volume of 519,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,294. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $506.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

