HI (HI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $191,994.63

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $191,994.63 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048346 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $174,323.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

