HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Receives $9.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

HilleVax Price Performance

HilleVax stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $207,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

